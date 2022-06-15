Three Manchester United players named in Lionesses Euros squad

Three Manchester United players have been named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the women’s Euros which are set to take place next month.

Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo have all been selected in Wiegman’s 23 player squad.

Earps has been the Lionesses’ number one keeper in recent times and now has 16 caps for her country but will be hoping to add to that throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Toone, who was recently voted United’s Player of the Year by the fans, has already scored two hat-tricks for England after making her senior debut in 2020.

She has scored 10 goals in 13 appearances for England and will surely be one of England’s brightest young stars in this competition.

Such an honour to be called up to the @lionesses #WEURO2022 squad! Let’s get to work 🦁 pic.twitter.com/fuAC1lPL4b — Ella Toone (@ellatoone99) June 15, 2022

Alessia Russo was voted Players’ Player of the Year and will hope to have a similar impact for her country as she did at club level this season.

She scored 11 goals in the WSL this season for the Reds.

The preliminary squad also featured Katie Zelem and Lucy Staniforth but unfortunately they were amongst the five players who missed out on selection.

Perhaps the biggest omission from the squad is former captain Steph Houghton, who was left out of the selection after a tricky season for the defender.

A total of eight reds could feature in the Euros which are being held in England.

Jackie Groenen has been selected for the Netherlands, Vilde Boe Risa and Maria Thorisdottir could represent Norway whilst Ona Batlle has been selected for Spain and Signe Bruun for Denmark.

England will face Austria at Old Trafford in the opening game of the tournament on July 7th.