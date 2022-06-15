Vitinha: FC Porto president confirms ‘considerable’ bid made



FC Porto’s president Pinto da Costa has confirmed today that the club has received a substantial offer for midfield star Vitinha.

The 22-year-old had a superb season at the double-winning club and it was his progress in the first part of the season that led to the Dragons offloading midfield anchor and Portugal international Sergio Oliveira on loan to Roma in January.

Vitinha’s progress comes in stark contrast to his time on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020/21, when he managed just one goal and one assist in 22 games.

Most of those appearances came from the bench as he failed to establish himself as a regular starter in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The Portuguese media have been busy this week reporting that Vitinha is being sought by Premier League clubs and in particular, Manchester United.

We reported yesterday their claims that United were activating Vitinha’s €40 million (£34m) release clause, but the president of the Portuguese side has said that is not the case, at least, not yet.

“There was a concrete offer, of a considerable amount, for Vitinha that we did not accept and referred to the termination clause, which is the only way to take the player from us”, da Costa said.

If it was indeed United that made the bid, then it is fair to assume that it was close to that release clause, and that they will go back with an offer of the full amount.

Vitinha is capable of playing in a defensive midfield role but is not a defensive specialist like the outgoing Nemanja Matic.

A relatively short (5ft 8inch) and technically gifted midfielder, it seems unlikely that he would be bought if United are successful in their bid for Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

The Portuguese international is likely an alternative if the De Jong bid is unsuccessful.

If the confirmed bid did originate from Old Trafford it could therefore signal that the De Jong deal is dead in the water.