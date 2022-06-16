Andreas Pereira future hangs in the balance as Flamengo opt out of permanent deal

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira‘s future remains up in the air after current loan club Flamengo refused to pay the already agreed amount of €10.5 million to make the deal permanent.

The Brazilian giants had reached an agreement with the English club which included an option to buy for a fee around €10.5 million along with a 25% sell-on clause.

According to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, financial issues meant that the loan outfit decided against activating the clause and instead informed Andreas’ parent club regarding extending the loan till December.

United outright rejected that proposal and according to Casagrande, the 20-time English champions claim to have received an offer from an unnamed club which exceeds the pre-decided amount of €10.5 million that was initially agreed with Flamengo back in February.

Antes de desistir de comprar Andreas Pereira, o Flamengo tentou aumentar o empréstimo até dezembro, mas o Manchester United recusou e ainda alegou que tem oferta para vender o volante já nesta janela, com valores maiores que aqueles acordados em fevereiro com o Fla (€ 10,5m). — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Flamengo have now turned to Benfica’s Everton Cebolinha instead.

Flamengo are preparing paperworks to complete signing of Brazilian winger Everton Cebolinha from Benfica. Deal worth €13m plus add-ons, five year deal. 🇧🇷🤝 #Flamengo Flamengo board won't trigger the buy option clause for Andreas Pereira [€10.5m] and will invest on Cebolinha. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

A high profile mistake by Andreas in a cup final turned the Flamengo fans against him and that may have been the real reason that Flamengo’s administrators became hesitant about finalising the deal.

It remains to be seen whether the United academy graduate does return to Old Trafford for pre-season or he leaves the club on a permanent basis.

The Belgium-born midfielder last played for the Premier League club back in 2020. Even during his appearances, he never really set the stage alight and was more famous for his pre-season heroics than what he actually did during the season.

The former PSV Eindhoven starlet has made 75 appearances for the Red Devils during an eight year period. He has a year left in his contract with the Reds.

A permanent move would suit both parties at the moment. Erik ten Hag should steer clear of integrating the versatile player back into the squad while Andreas is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regularly instead of spending time on the bench.

United want a decent fee for a player who has been surplus to requirements for quite a few years now, while the player needs to feel the love of a new club and fans.

He has spent time out on loan at various outfits including Granada, Lazio and now Flamengo. Even during his temporary spells, he has only shown glimpses of his talent.

The midfielder joined the Brazilian giants on loan last summer and played 48 times across all competitions, including 24 appearances in the 2022 campaign.

According to Goal, Andreas’ entourage recently met with Flamengo and expressed an intention to stay at the club but the news about Cebolinha could now be the final nail in the coffin of this drawn-out saga.