Eric Bailly nears Manchester United exit door as French clubs do battle for his signature

Marsielle and Lyon have emerged as potential suitors for Eric Bailly.

Sports journalist Ignazio Genuardi, former chief editor of Football 365, has reported the news on his Twitter feed.

Lie jusqu’en 2024 avec Man Utd, #Bailly est officiellement disponible pour 10-12 M€. Alors que les Red Devils ne comptent plus sur lui, l’international ivoirien a notamment été évoqué du côté de #Marseille et de #Lyon au cours des dernières semaines. #Mercato #OM #OL — Ignazio Genuardi (@IgnazioGenuardi) June 15, 2022

The reported fee of 10-12 million Euros would see United recoup a third of the 30 million pounds Jose Mourinho paid for Bailly, in 2016.

The Ivory Coast international has been somewhat of an enigma since his arrival from Villarreal.

Injures have plagued his United career, which occasionally showed signs of bursting into life.

Bailly has only managed seventy appearances in his eight year stay at the club, netting a solitary goal away at Swansea.

If this is to be the end of the centre back’s time at the club, it does somewhat mirror the overall performance of the side since his arrival; in and out of form, flashes of real quality but unable to find any consistency.

There’s no doubt Bailly possess the attributes need to play at the top level; quick, strong, brave but lapses in concentration and inability to stay fit looks like it may cost him his place at United.

His unique, somewhat wild style will leave fans with some fond memories but also some scars.

The sight of him haplessly swinging a leg, early in last seasons Manchester derby culminating an own goal to give City the lead, will unfortunately live long in the memory.

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, United’s rebuild is underway and if it is to be the end of the Bailly’s time at the club, it will be remembered as a bit of what if? story, not unlike others that have come and gone through this period.