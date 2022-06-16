James Garner will not be returning to Nottingham Forest



A return to Nottingham Forest has been ruled out for James Garner, following the newly promoted side’s impending agreement to sign Dean Henderson.

Premier League rules stipulate that only one player can be signed on loan from the same club, and irrespective of Henderson’s agreement including a £20m option to buy, this means the promising playmaker will not be extending his loan spell in the Midlands.

The United Journal today tweeted:

“Garner looks set to be included in Erik Ten Hag’s squad to tour Thailand and Australia next month, after which a decision will be made over what happens during the new campaign”

It is expected that Garner will relish the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular place at Old Trafford after a successful loan spell in the Championship.

Speaking after the England U21’s European Qualifier against Slovenia, Garner addressed his opportunity to win over the new Manchester United manager:

“It’s down to me as a player to impress him and hopefully make a mark.”

“Before I went on loan, there were questions of am I physically ready to compete, to play first-team football, and I believe that I’ve shown that this season.

“Not only playing a lot of games but how I’ve held my own in such a tough league and men’s football, you know. I think I’ve shown that.”

Garner made his debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2019, but his lack of physicality has held back his opportunities since.

However, last season the midfielder showed a willingness to get stuck in amidst one of the most physically challenging leagues in world football, playing in every game for Forest in the pressure-cooker that is the race for promotion.

His willingness to learn may also stand him in good stead, having first become a key player under Chris Hughton, before adapting to the demands of Steve Cooper in their dramatic rise up the table.

A receptibility to new footballing ideas will be welcomed by ten Hag particularly amongst younger players like Garner, who have plenty of room to grow.

The Birkenhead boy will not have to wait to long for his chance to impress, with Tour 2022 kicking off in Thailand against fierce rivals Liverpool on July 12th.

