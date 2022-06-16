Kalvin Phillips: Manchester United midfield target keen on signing for Manchester City



Manchester United could miss out on yet another midfield target with Manchester City pressing to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

According to The Sun, Phillips has made up his mind to join Man City and is said to have informed his club about his desire to leave.

Pep Guardiola is expected to push for the transfer now that Phillips is done with international duty.

Leeds are demanding a fee of around £50 million.

With two years left on his contract, it seems a fair amount for a player who is a regular in his national team.

United have been previously linked to Phillips, but the interest seems to have cooled down.

Erik ten Hag will be well aware of his side’s deficiency in midfield, especially after the departure of Nemanja Matic. United lack a natural number 6 who can control the game from deep.

In Fred and Scott McTominay they have two energetic box-to-box midfielder who are better suited driving forward.

Phillips would represent a good addition to United’s midfield. He is calm on the ball and is instrumental in Leeds’ build up from the back.

If the deal with City goes through , then it would mean another missed opportunity for Man United.

The club are adamant on finalising a deal for Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona.

🗣️ @David_Ornstein: "Depending on who you speak to, there's an expectation that Frenkie de Jong to #mufc will eventually get done – it's a game of poker between Barcelona and United. Erik ten Hag wants to build around the player." [The Athletic Football Podcast] — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) June 16, 2022

In The Athletic Football Podcast, David Ornstein mentioned that Erik ten Hag wants to build his side around De Jong, and that a deal is expected to be completed eventually.