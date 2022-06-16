Manchester United open 2022/23 Premier League season against Brighton and Hove Albion



Manchester United will play Brighton at Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League match as manager. The match will take place on Sunday 7th August at 2pm.

United have only ever lost four times to Brighton in their history, drawing five and winning 19.

However, one of those defeats was United’s humiliating 4-0 drubbing at the end of last season.

This game will therefore represent an early chance for the Red Devils to exact their revenge, prove a point and draw a veil over one of the worst seasons in the club’s history.

Ten Hag’s first away fixture will be against Brentford on Saturday 13th August.

The third match of the season will be a stern test as the Red Devils face Liverpool at Old Trafford on 20th August.

That tie marks the onset of a tricky early run, including two tough away games against Southampton and Leicester before hosting Arsenal on 3rd September.

The first Manchester derby will take place on 1st October at the Etihad Stadium.

Of course, there is a five week break after United’s 12th November fixture against newly promoted Fulham due to the World Cup in Qatar.

The full fixture list is as follows (note that the fixtures are subject to change as the television schedules are announced).

AUGUST

7 Brighton (H)

13 Brentford (A)

20 Liverpool (H)

27 Southampton (A)

30 Leicester (A)

SEPTEMBER

3rd September Arsenal (H)

10th September Crystal Palace (A)

17th September Leeds (H)

OCTOBER

1st October Man City (A)

8th October Everton (A)

15th October Newcastle (H)

19 Tottenham (H)

22 Chelsea (A)

29 West Ham (H)

NOVEMBER

5 Aston Villa (A)

12 Fulham (A)

DECEMBER

26 Nottingham Forest (H)

31 Wolves (A)

JANUARY

2 Bournemouth(H)

14 Man City (H)

21 Arsenal (A)

FEBRUARY

4 Crystal Palace (H)

11 Leeds United (A)

18 Leicester City (H)

25 Brentford (H)

MARCH

4 Liverpool (A)

11 Southampton (H)

18 Brighton (A)

APRIL

1 Newcastle United (A)

8 Everton (H)

15 Nottingham Forest (A)

22 Chelsea (H)

25 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

29 Aston Villa (H)

MAY

6 West Ham (A)

13 Wolves (H)

20 Bournemouth (A)

28 Fulham (H)