Marco Asensio: Real Madrid midfielder unsure of contract renewal amid Manchester United interest



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

The 26 year old is into his final year at Madrid and is said to be unsure about renewing a deal.

According to Marca, Asensio’s agent Jorge Mendes will be in talks with Madrid in regards to a contract extension.

The Spaniard is expected to return to training on July 8, with his future yet unknown.

Asensio is keen on a prolonged stay in Madrid but is demanding improved terms of the contract.

He is also said to be disappointed with his inability to break into Madrid’s first-team.

“I am looking for regularity, I want it for the next few years because for me that confidence is important.”

“I think it is possible to have that regularity in Madrid”, he commented in the concentration with the selection.”

The 26 year old has attracted interest from Arsenal and AC Milan. United, too been keen admirers of the player ever since he burst onto the scene.

Milan are pressing hard to sign the player, with a reported phone call taking place between Paulo Maldini and Carlo Ancelotti.

Italian outlet Calciomercato believe that a sum of €30 million could be enough to lure him away from Spain.

If United are looking at strengthening the attacking options then Asensio could prove to be a bargain at that price.

He has plenty of experience of playing at the highest level, and his versatility could prove to be an asset in Erik ten Hag’s side.