Crystal Palace are favourites to land Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan



Crystal Palace are favourites to land Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan.

After a difficult season in red, it looks increasingly likely that the talented defender will be returning to his first professional club in London.

He arrived from Crystal Palace in 2019 and has made 89 appearances and scored two goals in the league since then.

Last season was incredibly challenging for the player with injuries originally forcing him out of the squad.

Diogo Dalot came to light while Wan-Bissaka was injured but the form of the Portuguese international impressed Ralf Rangnick.

This left the Englishman benched upon his return from injury failing to make an impact after a period of time out.

Under new manager Erik ten Hag, things are not likely to change for the Englishman who will be desperate to be a regular starter elsewhere.

90min reports that as a result of all this, Wan-Bissaka could be on the move.

“United are willing to let him leave on loan this summer,” the outlet reports.

“Former club Palace are currently in pole position to secure his services.”

In recent weeks, Jose Mourinho’s Roma have also shown interest in potentially signing the Englishman.

A move to London seems to be the more desirable option considering that is his hometown and his former club is still interested in him.

Wan-Bissaka will be the latest to leave after Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata departed this month.

United are yet to sign a new player but will be eager to replace the outgoings as quickly as possible.

