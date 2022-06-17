Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United increase bid to €70 million for Barcelona player



One of the most reliable reporters on FC Barcelona, Gerard Romero, claims that Manchester United have submitted an offer of €70 million plus bonuses for Frenkie de Jong.

☎️ FRENKIE El Manchester United sigue subiendo oferta : 70 + bonus por el holandés #mercato #Barça El club sigue convencido que va a salir https://t.co/WxNODauUOJ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 17, 2022

Romero claimed that “Manchester United continue to increase offer: €70m + bonus for the Dutchman.

“The club is still convinced that he will leave.”

We reported here this morning that despite Barcelona’s historic meeting yesterday in which their members voted to allow €500 million in funds to be raised, the Blaugrana are still constrained by Financial Fair Play rules and penalties imposed on them by La Liga.

The club can only sign players up to a third of the value of outgoing transfers, meaning De Jong must still be sold if they are to land their top target, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

As one of the club’s top earners, losing De Jong’s salary will also allow Barça to register three new players who they have signed on free contracts.

The €70 million figure is significant as it is the amount the Catalans still owe on the fee paid for De Jong when they signed him from Ajax for €86 million in 2019.

Both clubs reportedly want a swift conclusion to negotiations and Barça in particular are in a race against time as the sale will go a long way to improving their balance sheet for 2020/21.

The club’s accounting year ends on June 30th and they therefore have less than two weeks to improve their position.

Failure to do so could result in even more stringent restrictions being applied by La Liga.

United will hope that the new bid is enough to finally bring the matter to a close and with the player reportedly convinced about the move, all eyes will now be on Barcelona president Joan Laporta to discover whether a deal has been struck.