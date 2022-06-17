Manchester United are focussing on deals for Frenkie de Jong, Vitinha and Malcolm Ebiowei



Manchester United are said to be focussing on three signings at the moment.

According to Jonathan Shrager, the Red Devils are keen on Frenkie de Jong, Vitinha and Malcolm Ebiowei.

United have been heavily linked to De Jong, with Erik ten Hag looking to build his side around the Dutch midfielder.

Despite Barcelona’s sale of television rights, the club want to sell De Jong due to his high wage demands.

Xavi has already identified Bernardo Silva as his replacement.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona want United to pay a guaranteed fee of €85 million.

The interesting links are those to Vitinha and Ebiowei.

Reports in Portugal have stated that United were close to activating the Portuguese midfielder’s release clause.

Vitinha is not necessarily a defensive midfielder but would add a new dynamic to United.

Shrager states: “Manchester United are currently discussing personal terms for Vitinha, but have not made an official bid to FC Porto.”

In the case of Ebiowei, the club are said to be pushing hard for the move.

Romano did an earlier report about United’s interest. The 18 year old would be an exciting signing.

It is good to see the club focussing on more than one target, but it needs to make sure that the signings fit in well with Ten Hag’s philosophy.