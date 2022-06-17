Teddy Sheringham warns Erik ten Hag this season could be absolute chaos

Teddy Sheringham has issued a stark warning to new United boss, Erik ten Hag, suggesting this season could be ‘absolute chaos’

As reported in The Mirror, the former United striker believes things could get worse before they get better.

Sheringham joined an incredibly well oiled ship in 1997, with both manager and board working in harmony.

The former Spurs and West Ham man cites behind the scenes issues as the main cause for concern for Ten Hag.

“Everything has been sliding out of control. People say it can’t get any worse, it can get worse. If the club isn’t structured right from top to bottom and put on the right path, then United could slide even further.” he states.

United are enduring another slow start to a summer transfer window.

Reported targets do not seem to be any closer to joining the club, with pre-season less than four weeks away.

United fans are getting increasingly concerned with the lack of transfer activity, especially with rivals flexing their muscles in the market.

The inability to get players in and out of the club has become a worryingly common theme at United.

More lacklustre work in the market could leave another manager behind the 8-ball before his team have kicked a ball.

It remains to be seen just how many incomings Ten Hag will be afforded but having lost a cluster of players due to contracts expiring, United face a huge summer with both quality and quantity required.

Ten Hag faces the task of, not only gaining control of a fragile dressing room but also managing up and asserting himself on the people responsible for getting players through the door.