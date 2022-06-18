Christian Eriksen “likely” to return to Tottenham as Manchester United suffer blow

It is an open secret that new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has prioritized the midfield as an area in need of improvement. A difference in valuation has meant the club’s top transfer target Frenkie De Jong is yet to arrive from Barcelona and now it looks like Christian Eriksen is also set to snub United in favour of making a sensational return to former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen, who was part of Brentford last season, has been a free agent since the season ended. He has got proposals from the Bees, Spurs as well as the Red Devils.

His acquisition would have been a shrewd piece of business for the Manchester club considering the absence of a transfer fee and the pedigree of the player in question.

Manchester United have made an offer to free agent Christian Eriksen, reports @David_Ornstein pic.twitter.com/Cpww4K7POc — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 14, 2022

The English giants have already lost creative forces in the middle of the park in the form of Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, both of whom left after the expiration of their contracts.

But The Athletic have claimed that the experienced operator has snubbed the chance to join Ten Hag at Old Trafford and instead prefers plying his trade in London.

That means the race is mainly between Brentford and Tottenham. The Lilywhites hold all the aces as they can offer Champions League football to the Denmark international and manager Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the player having worked with him during his time at Inter Milan.

Sensational switch in the offing

Whatever the 30-year-old ultimately decides, it would represent a brilliant upswing in fortunes for a player who seemed to be on the cusp of hanging up his boots.

Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 during Denmark’s clash against Finland. He had to be fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator which meant he could not continue to play the sport professionally in Italy.

So the former Ajax academy product had to mutually part ways with Inter and was forced to train with boyhood club Odense back home.

He opted to sign for Thomas Frank’s team and impressed for the Bees, registering four assists and one goal in 10 appearances as the team finished mid-table.

His recent displays attracted interest from Tottenham and United with Brentford keen on keeping hold of him. But as of now, it seems that Conte might just have won the race.

Eriksen is most famous for his six-and-a-half year spell with Spurs in the Premier League. He represented the North London club over 300 times.

