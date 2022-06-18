Dean Henderson close to Nottingham Forest, Daniel Bachmann to replace him

Dean Henderson looks unlikely to be warming the bench at Manchester United next season.

The 25-year-old looked set to start last season as United’s number one but a bout of long Covid meant he missed out on the start of the season.

This allowed David de Gea a chance to re-state his claim for the spot and he took that chance with open arms, putting in one of the best seasons of his career that won him the Players’ Player of the Year award.

This left a disgruntled and ambitious Henderson languishing on the sidelines. A January loan deal was denied, further frustrating the Whitehaven man.

United now look set to finally allow the England hopeful to leave, with a deal with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest said to be close.

According to transfer guru Fabriziano Romano, the only hold up to the deal is the eventual option-to-buy figure, which has been negotiated around the £20 million mark.

Romano says that the option could be left out of the deal altogether, making it a straight loan.

United will pay a portion of his wages.

Dean Henderson deal update. Talks in progress also today between Man United and Nottingham Forest, no agreement yet on buy option clause value so it could be removed. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #NFFC Deal could be completed on simple loan. Work in progress. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

With Lee Grant also having left this month, this leaves just Tom Heaton as backup to De Gea at the club.

And according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, the club is in two minds as to whether they think the 36 year old will provide enough cover or whether they should bolster.

“Tom Heaton is thought more than capable of stepping up as No 2, but United might step into the market with Watford’s Daniel Bachmann under consideration at a cost of between £2 million and £4 million,” Whitwell claims.

The 27 year old is backup to former Red Ben Foster at Watford and has played 41 games at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets’ relegation means that they will be keen to reduce the wage bill, meaning that the Austrian should be available at a cut-down price.