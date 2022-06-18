Fabrizio Romano say Adrien Rabiot up for sale, opportunity for Manchester United?



Juventus player Adrien Rabiot has been made available for transfer and wants to leave this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru broke the news on his twitter feed late last night, going on to say: Adrien Rabiot has been included in Juventus transfer list, so there are chances for him to be sold – and he wants to leave the club this summer.

He then goes on to claim: Premier league clubs are already exploring this possibility.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-utd-transfers-targets-latest-27268239

This news is sure to put a whole host of clubs on alert, with both Arsenal and Manchester United being heavily linked in recent weeks.

Chelsea have also been linked with the French midfielder, with Chelsea manager Tomas Tuchel having worked with Rabiot back at PSG.

The United links seem to stem from Ten Hag’s wanting to improve the midfield positions, with Frenkie De Jong already being a known transfer target, and a report from Italian website Calciomercato.com stating that United were already in talks with Rabiot about a move.

The Frenchman is out of contract next year and it seems as if Juventus are willing to cash in now rather than lose him for free.

The potential fee is believed to be around €20 million (£17m) for the 27 year old.

Undoubtedly a talent, Rabiot does come with some baggage and a reputation of someone who is hard work to deal with.

With reports that he has been late for training and rumours of a poor attitude across the clubs he has been at, it seems strange for United to be going for such a player despite the shortcomings Ten Hag has in the middle.

If Ten Hag could handle Rabiot and his apparent attitude, then no doubt it would be a good signing for a good price, but it would be a gamble and one that ultimately may not be worth taking.

