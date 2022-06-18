Juan Mata offered multi-million pound switch to join Saudi club, Al-Hilal

Juan Mata has been offered a mega-money deal to join Saudi side, Al-Hilal.

According to The Sun, Mata has been offered an £8.5 million deal to ply his trade in the Middle East.

The move would see Mata link up with former United team mate and ex-Watford striker, Odion Ighalo.

It is also believed multiple Spanish clubs are interested in taking Mata back to his native country but the 34-year-old is tempted by the Saudi offer.

Mata’s eight year stay at Old Trafford ended at the end of this season, having not been offered a new contract.

Brought to the club by then manager David Moyes in January 2014, the Spaniard was the club’s second signing of the post-Ferguson era.

It was perhaps the start of United’s scatter-gun approach to the transfer market.

Like many others in the last eight years, there have been moments of absolute magic but another sense of what could have been.

Did the club fully utilise Mata in his best position, often enough?

Did the club sign players to help get the best of the talented Spaniard, or was he pushed aside to make way for others too often?

Mata’s crowning moment in a United shirt surely came in a dominant display at Anfield under Louis van Gaal.

Two special goals, including a wonderful bicycle kick, secured United a well deserved three points on the day.

No doubt, off the pitch Mata has carried himself with class and professionalism during his stay at United and will be missed in the dressing room, as much as on the pitch.

Mata has left United with his head held high and is probably one, of only a very few, that fans will remember fondly over the last eight years.