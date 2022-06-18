Jurrien Timber’s Manchester United deal is not dead



Ajax Defender Jurrien Timber’s move to Manchester United may not be completely off the table despite recent reports, that’s according to transfer tipster Jonas Hen Shrag.

The update was provided by Hen Shrag on his Twitter feed and suggests that the deal has stalled rather than completely finished.

Hen Shrag said “Manchester United’s talks with Jurrien Timber broke down during the process of working on personal terms. Talks are presently stalled, but not ended.”

The Ajax defender has been consistently linked with United since Ten Hag took over, however recent reports have not been very promising.

Earlier in the week we had journalists following the deal stating that Timber would be staying.

This latest update hints that the deal is most definitely not dead, but there is some work to do on both sides in order for it to be completed.

Timber has been a regular in an Ajax side that won the Eredivisie title this season.

Ten Hag is known to be a big fan of the young player and was understood to want to bring him with him to Old Trafford.

Hen Shrag has been right about these things in the past and is known to have contacts at United, so this latest news on the deal provides a firm update on the process.

With other transfer targets also seemingly hard to get, United will be hoping to get this one over the line quickly.

Whilst it isn’t clear what the issue with personal terms is, it’s promising that the deal doesn’t appear to be completely dead.

It’s well known that United are after defensive reinforcements, hopefully the issues can be resolved so Ten Hag can start his rebuilding process.

