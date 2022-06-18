Kai Rooney scores 56 goals in impressive season at Manchester United’s academy

Manchester United’s academy stars have been doing well in recent seasons and United legends’ sons have been part of that success.

Wayne Rooney is United’s all-time top goalscorer and it looks like his son Kai could follow in his footsteps.

Kai, 12, scored 56 goals and 28 assists this season for the under-12s in what was a fantastic season for the youngster.

Kai is doing things slightly different to his dad, as he came through Everton’s academy before signing for United in what was the most expensive transfer under the age of 20 when the Reds paid £27m for him.

We could be seeing Kai sooner rather than later as Wayne was playing for Everton under-19s at just 15 and made his senior debut just a year later.

The youngster is excelling at United and is playing at a higher level than his age but he’s not the only familiar name to be breaking through at this level.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is also exceeding expectations at United.

The 11 year old was pictured training with his dad earlier in the season and has replicated some of his skills on the football field as well as that iconic celebration.

United fans will be excited that both youngsters are doing well at this age and that the future looks bright for both.

Hopefully United can nurture them through the academy levels and let them graduate to the first team in a few years time.

United have always prided themselves on having academy players feature in every match day squad.

As The Daily Star points out, “Homegrown talent hasn’t been utilised much at United recently, with Marcus Rashford struggling to make the side, and only Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga representing the academy boys.”

With Kai and Cristiano rising through the ranks, the future of United looks much more promising!