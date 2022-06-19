Erik Ten Hag to give Alejandro Garnacho more first team opportunities



Erik ten Hag looks set to utilise the current wave of young talent at Manchester United, starting with Argentinian sensation Alejandro Garnacho, according to reports.

As the new United manager looks to pre season, he will no doubt be impressed by the abundance of youth stars at his disposal and he looks set to promote 17 year old Garnacho immediately says The Mirror.

“Erik ten Hag has told senior staff at Old Trafford he intends to fast-track teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho’s Manchester United career,” The Mirror claims.

“Ten Hag is already planning for 17-year-old Garnacho, signed from Atletico Madrid in 2020, to play a much bigger role next season.”

After a whirlwind few months, the South American has seen his chances increase and has certainly made the most of them.

The young attacker was only handed his first Premier league start by Ralf Rangnick against Chelsea at the end of last season.

But he has since gone on to score twice in the FA Youth Cup Final, securing a win for United for the first time in a decade.

After by playing for his native Spain at youth level, the youngster opted to represent Argentina after qualifying through his mother’s heritage.

And following a starring role in his chosen countries’ recent U20 tournament, scoring 4 goals in 4 games, he was quickly promoted to the first team alongside superstar Lionel Messi.

And his coach at international youth level, former Liverpool player Javier Mascherano, sees a bright future for the United player.

“Alejandro is a great player with a lot of potential for growing” said Mascherano. “It is clear that by playing in the club he plays for, and above all the importance his club gives him for the future, it is up to him to show what he is capable of.”

As new United head coach Ten Hag looks to bring in some exciting new faces to the Red Devils squad, the emergence of such exciting talent as Garnacho will be a welcome addition.

And it seems United are ready to tie him down to a 6 year contract after ten Hag received a detailed report from his Academy.

With such a big season ahead for the Old Trafford club, fans will surely be excited at yet another potential world class star coming along in the long line of youth products to light up the Theatre of Dreams.

