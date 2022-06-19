Frenkie de Jong second bid being discussed by Man United, says Fabrizio Romano



Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued a major update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman is widely reported to be the Red Devils’ top transfer target this summer.

Barcelona are in the midst of a financial crisis and could be forced to sell the star in order to buy their own top target, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana also need to reduce their wage bill to register three new players, and De Jong is among their top earners.

The end of this month represents a key date for the Catalans, as it represents their year end and they would benefit greatly from reducing their debt by then.

Romano claims that United are now preparing a second bid, which should arrive in time for that 30th June deadline.

“Manchester United are discussing internally about submitting a new proposal for Frenkie de Jong in the next days. It’s a serious possibility, while talks with Barça are still on,” the journalist tweeted this evening.

“Deal will enter into key stages after €60m [& add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down.”

Barcelona have been holding out for a deal of €100 million and reports have claimed that the cash part of that needs to be at least €80-€85 million.

At this stage, United are unlikely to offer that amount and it is expected that this forthcoming bid will more likely be in the €70-€75million plus variables range.

New manager Erik ten Hag will hope that the offer is enough to convince the Spaniards and that he can get his key transfer over the line before the end of June.