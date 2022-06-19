Manchester United expected to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord



Manchester United are expected to sign Feyenoord’s exciting wingback Tyrell Malacia, once they have secured Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

That is according to journalist Rob Draper, who reports that Erik ten Hag wants to be sure of his key midfield signing before committing his transfer budget to other areas of the squad.

United had faced competition for the Dutch defender from Olympique Lyonnais, however the French side appear to have been priced out of a deal, having had two bids rejected.

Malacia has been ever-present for Feyenoord, having started 32 games last season and catching the eye of many a European scout.

Among those watching last term was Louis van Gaal, for whom Malacia has cemented his position in the Dutch National Team, having completed the full 90 minutes home and away against Wales.

In the first tie, the young wing-back combined well with De Jong to set up Wout Weghorst for the goal that ended Wales’s 20 game unbeaten home run, with a delightful cross after the Barcelona man’s surge up the pitch.

He also impressed during Feyenoord’s European run, for which he was named in the UEFA Conference League’s Team of the Season.

An aggressive defender, the 22-year-old is also comfortable in possession, with his technical ability allowing him to step into midfield or overlap to equal effect.

Malacia originally attracted interest from Ten Hag during the new manager’s time at Ajax, however the fierce rivalry between the Dutch clubs prevented any serious discussions from taking place.

For United, a reported price of €20m would represent a bargain in a position that has been a source of major frustration at Old Trafford, with the club’s current fullback options failing to provide adequate attacking threat, or satisfactory participation in the side’s build-up play.

Malacia could well provide these and, while he would need time to adapt level of competition in the Premier League, he is young enough to really make the left-back spot his own for years to come.

It should, however, be noted that Manchester United are looking at other options in his position, with David Raum perhaps a more high-profile alternative, depending on the dent the De Jong deal puts in Ten Hag’s summer budget.

