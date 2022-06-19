Manchester United offer Eric Bailly to Newcastle United



Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly has been offered to Newcastle, as reported by The Mirror.

Newcastle are looking to build their squad after the takeover by the Saudi led group PiF, with a defender being high on the list of priorities.

Sven Botman was seen to be the first choice for the Magpies, however United appear to have stepped in and offered them a chance to buy Bailly.

There’s no mention of the fee that Newcastle would have to pay, but with a rumoured £30 million fee for Botman, there’s a good chance Bailly commands a much lower figure.

The centre back’s contract isn’t up until 2024, with an optional extra year’s extension, so United should be able to get a fair price.

Ivorian Bailly has failed to establish himself in the first team at Old Trafford since his move from Villareal in 2016, despite a decent first campaign whereby he won the Europa League and was named in the Europa League squad of the season.

Injuries have been at the forefront of Bailly’s Manchester United career leading to several spells on the sidelines, with the defender making just seven appearances this season in all competitions.

Newcastle certainly don’t lack money and require upgrades in central defence but their interest in Bailly seems to rest on whether they can eventually get their main target, Botman.

With Erik Ten Hag looking to rebuild the Red Devils’ squad and with the budget restraints seemingly put upon him, it is thought that outgoings will be a must in order to bring in the players that the new manager wants for his system.

Central defence is one area that Ten Hag has been looking at to improve, with Pau Torres from Villareal and Jurrien Timber from Ajax two possible incomings.

Bailly has shown plenty in his time at United, just not often enough. He has a tendency to be rash with decision making and his injury record over the past few seasons has been staggering.

However, when fit he can be a very good defender and will be a good signing for anyone that he goes to.

