Manchester United still interested in Ruben Neves



Manchester United still retains an interest in Wolves central midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Portuguese publication Jornal de Noticias (via Sport Witness).

They also go on to claim that Barcelona, as well as United, are in for the Portuguese midfield maestro.

A figure of around €50 million is believed to be what Wolves are after for the 25 year old.

Neves was an important playyer for Wolves last season, despite the West Midlands team not fulfilling their early promise, and was a class act in the game against United at Old Trafford, which the visitors won.

Arsenal appeared to be in the frame for signing Neves, however their interest seems to have faded as they have since signed fellow Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Erik Ten Hag has made it clear that his priority is sorting out a midfield that lacked both creativity and steel last season.

The Wolves man would certainly bring both, being known for his robust challenges and combative nature whilst also displaying a keen eye for a pass.

It’s well reported that United have also been in talks with Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong, so it could well be that Neves is a backup just in case this deal falls through.

Or it could be that Erik Ten Hag is not interested in the Wolves man at all, as it is also rumoured that Neves could yet still sign a new contract and is just using potential interest from other clubs as a negotiating tool.

A player like Neves could certainly flourish in a Ten Hag set up, someone who can pick up the ball in deeper positions and spread it about the pitch.

He could definitely be a good and potentially lower cost alternative if the Frenkie De Jong deal is off the table.

However, with the report suggesting that the situation is in ‘deadlock’, there is every chance that Neves will be staying with Wolves for the foreseeable future.

