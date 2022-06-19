Manchester United to allow young players to trial with prospective loan clubs



Manchester United have introduced a new approach to loaning youngsters this summer with an innovative “try before you sign” system, according to The Sun.

After mixed results with loans in recent years, United are looking to increase the probability of successful loan spells for young players coming out of the academy.

Under this new method, United youngsters will train with prospective loan clubs before agreeing any deal to test the waters and ensure the player and loan club are a good match.

Alan Nixon from The Sun reported “United have decided to let some prospects go on trial for three weeks with any club who asks for them on loan.”

This approach looks to be a continuation of a similar idea implemented by Justin Cochrane last season, whereby young players gained experience by training with EFL clubs for a week.

Recent examples of this include Zidane Iqbal spending time with Preston North End and Will Fish and Charlie Savage linking up with former United coach Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town.

Fish in particular will recognise the benefit of the new scheme having experienced a poor loan spell with Stockport Country in which he won man of the match on his debut only to afforded a further eight minutes on the pitch.

Further to these three, other academy players known to have taken part in the scheme and potentially looking for loans this summer include Charlie Wellens, Charlie McNeill and Joe Hugill.

The core idea behind this new approach is to assess the fit between player and club before committing to at the least half a season loan spell.

This method will hopefully lead to eradicating poor loan spells such as Fish’s at Stockport or Dylan Levitt’s time at Charlton Athletic where he was quickly deemed to be not physically ready by Lee Bowyer.

Under the new trial before loan system, such a mismatch will be identified before agreeing a loan move, allowing for a more beneficial fit to be sought out and stopping the likes of Levitt from wasting half of a season confined to sitting in the stands.

As a result, United will be hoping to see more results from their loans in the vein of James Garner‘s time with Nottingham Forest.

