

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has issued an encouraging update for Manchester United fans in regard to reported defensive transfer target, Jurrien Timber.

The versatile 22 year old, who can play both centre back and right back, is believed to be new manager Erik ten Hag’s preferred choice to bolster a defence that shipped a record number of goals last season.

After encouraging noises, a report from reputable journalist Mike Verweij last week stated that Timber was leaning toward staying at Ajax for another season.

But another good source, Jonas hen Shrag tweeted that talks between United and the player were ongoing and that the deal is not dead.

This would appear to be corroborated now by Romano, who tweeted late last night:

“Jurrien Timber situation. There’s still no communication from player camp to Ajax on his future.

“Ajax will offer him a new deal as reported in May, they’re still waiting for his final decision.

Jurrien Timber situation. There’s still no communication from player camp to Ajax on his future – Ajax will offer him a new deal as reported in May, they’re still waiting for his final decision. 🇳🇱 #Ajax Of course, Ajax have NO intention to sell both Timber & Lisandro Martinez. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2022

Timber is currently on a contract worth £24,000 a week at Ajax (source: salarysport.com). Any offer from United is likely to be at least five times that amount.

Of course, the player’s decision might not be solely about money. At 22, he can afford to wait a year for his big payday if he thinks that another season with the Dutch champions will be beneficial. One factor allied to this is that national team coach Louis van Gaal has warned Timber that he’ll need regular football to be selected for the Netherlands World Cup squad in November.

The Ten Hag factor could have a big effect here, though, as he would be staying with the same manager if he were to join the Red Devils.

One word of caution in Romano’s tweet, however, was this:

“Of course, Ajax have NO intention to sell both Timber & Lisandro Martinez.”

Arsenal are believed to be hot on the trail of Timber’s fellow centre back and should they beat United to the chase, the Dutch club could simply refuse to sanction Timber’s transfer at any price.

As things stand, Ajax want around €40 – €50 million (£34m – £43m) for the 22 year old.