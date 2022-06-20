Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United prepare offer for Ajax centre back



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The Red Devils are said to be preparing a bid for the 24 year old, according to top-tier Dutch journalist Mike Verweij.

“After not being able to sign Timber, Manchester United have switched their attention to Lisandro Martínez who Ten Hag knows for 3 years.”

United were strongly linked to Jurrien Timber, but are expected to miss out on the Dutch centre back.

As per Telegraaf, the player’s agents are in talks with Ajax concerning a new contract.

Fabrizio Romano earlier reported that the 22 year old would make his final decision in the coming days.

Ten Hag is now eyeing Martinez as he looks to solidify United’s backline.

David Ornstein (The Athletic) claimed that Arsenal had identified Martinez as their top target, and had their opening bid of €30 million rejected by the Eredivisie giants.

However, Verweij mentions that the Gunners never put in a bid for the player, and merely asked for the availability of the Argentine.

United could hold an edge over Arsenal in a direct battle for Martinez.

The 24 year old has worked under Ten Hag for three years and would bed in well with his philosophy at United.

Moreover, Martinez is a versatile player and can play as a defensive midfielder. He is a leader at the back, and could completely transform United’s defence for years to come.