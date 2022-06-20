Manchester United are disappointed with Richard Arnold’s conversation with fans



Manchester United are disappointed with the conversation that took place between chief executive officer Richard Arnold and fans and was posted online.

The Peoples Person recently reported the reaction to the leaked video between United’s CEO and a group of fans.

Arnold’s take on spending in recent years didn’t exactly praise the Glazers or Ed Woodward, who was in charge of the club beforehand.

It all started because of a small protest outside the CEO’s house, which ended up with everyone sitting around a table in a local pub.

According to The Daily Mail, the powers-that-be at United are disappointed with the conversation between Arnold and the fans.

The outlet reports that he specifically told the individuals not to record the conversation and the club is saddened by what has happened.

However, as of now, they are relaxed about the situation.

A spokesperson for United said “Richard heard a group of fans had gathered in a pub near his house.

“He listened to their views and explained what the club is doing to deliver success on the pitch, improve the stadium, and strengthen engagement with fans.”

Throughout the conversation, Arnold insisted that despite the fact that the club failed to secure Champions League football for the new season, a good budget is in place to significantly strengthen the squad.

The midfield and attacking areas are said to be a priority for Erik ten Hag with Frenkie de Jong expected to be one of the first signings.

Outfield players Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic will all officially depart at the end of the month.

Arnold also spoke about the recent leaks in the United dressing room and explained that the two players regularly leaking team news and stories were a part of the group that left the club.

