Raphinha future set to be decided this week, with Barcelona stalling on deal

The future of Leeds United winger, Raphinha, is due to be settled this week.

This is according to a report from in Spanish outlet Sport.

It was believed the winger was set for a switch to Barcelona, with the Catalans desperate to get the deal over the line.

The issue for the Spanish club is that Leeds are standing firm on their €50 million valuation, whereas Barça are only willing to pay €40 million.

Raphinha has been a reported transfer target for United since early 2021 and Sport claims they are still in the fray.

“Deco, who is ‘Rapha”s agent, is procrastinating on all the offers that are coming to him from the Premier League (especially from Liverpool, Chelsea and United) to facilitate [Barcelona’s] negotiating task and prevent Leeds from pushing up the price,” the outlet reports.

The Brazilian played a starring role in a poor season for Leeds last time out, scoring eleven goals and helping to keep the Yorkshire club in the division.

United fans will remember his impact when coming on at half time at Elland Road in February.

With United two up and cruising, Leeds turned the tide, scoring two goals in a minute with Raphinha changing the game and grabbing a goal.

United did end up ultimately winning the game 2-4, but fans were left in no doubt of his quality on the day.

With the Spanish giants stalling on the deal, it could leave the door open for United to swoop.

The Red Devils’ summer rebuild is yet to really catch fire, leaving fans frustrated.

United have lost an array of players due to contracts expiring and quantity as well as quality is needed at the club.

Incomings will surely be a matter of time and with pre-season just around the corner, Erik ten Hag will be desperate to get his targets through the door as soon as possible.