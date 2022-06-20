Tammy Abraham’s stance on possible transfer to Manchester United



Manchester United have been linked with former Chelsea and current Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

After leaving the Premier League to join the Italian club last summer, he netted 27 goals during his debut campaign.

This has sparked huge interest from Man United and Arsenal as both clubs look to bolster their attacking options.

According to The Mirror, Abraham is believed to be happy in Italy despite interest from other clubs.

The Englishman may seem attractive to clubs but Jose Mourinho is keen to keep the player with a potential clause being an issue with other teams.

Corriere dello Sport (via the same report) reports that for every transfer window that doesn’t involve Abraham moving, his agent will receive €400,000.

Another clause states that Chelsea will have the right to buy back the striker from June 2023 for £69m.

While at the London club, the Englishman was very popular with fans after an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League during the 19/20 season.

He went on to score 15 goals in the league but fell out of favour over a year later with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

This season was also a successful debut campaign in which he scored 17 goals in the league while also winning the inaugural campaign of the Europa Conference League.

Through The Daily Star, Abraham spoke to the media after the final about adjusting to life in Italy and his happiness with his new club.

‘I would say I’m more than happy here”, the striker told the media.

“Just the experience here, I had the experience of just the derby game. Derby games of course are big, but here they filled the roads weeks before the game.”

“That’s all they were talking about. We had another game before it, they [the fans] weren’t even talking about that game, they were saying, “We have to beat Lazio”. Just the rivalry, the atmosphere in the stadium, just everything is incredible.”

“So I’m happy here. You never know what the future holds, you can’t write the future, but as far as it is I’m satisfied.”

It seems very unlikely that we will see the 24-year-old move clubs this summer but things could change in a year’s time.

The outlet concludes by mentioning that Arsenal could still go in for the striker if a deal fails to materialise for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

United’s priority is to sign a central midfielder, with Erik ten Hag looking to bolster options in that position before looking elsewhere.

