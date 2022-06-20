Tottenham Hotspur distance themselves from Christian Eriksen transfer as Manchester United gain advantage



Manchester United have gained an advantage in their pursuit of Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen.

New manager Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing the 30 year old to Old Trafford along with Frenkie De Jong as a part of his midfield revolution.

One of United’s main competitors for this deal were Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London club have an added advantage of Champions League football.

Moreover, it was reported that Eriksen preferred to remain in London.

However, according to top-tier journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham have distanced themselves from the deal.

Spurs have not followed up their initial interest in the Danish playmaker and are currently focussing on signing a centre back, striker and a right back as per Fabrizio Romano.

Christian Eriksen will make a decision on his future club soon. Manchester United have confirmed their interest to his agent, while Brentford are still in the race. 🇩🇰 #transfers Tottenham, now focused on right back, centre back and then striker after three signings completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

Eriksen was signed by Brentford last January. The Dane propelled Thomas Frank’s side to a 13th-placed finish in the Premier League.

He is technically superior to Bruno Fernandes and could slot in well with Ten Hag’s possession-based style of play.

The Dutchman could deploy Eriksen on the right if needed.

The Danish midfielder impressed Ten Hag during his short training stint at Ajax.

For free, it could prove to be a shrewd signing, especially after the departure of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

United, however, must look at a defensive-minded midfielder to allow the attacking players the freedom to express themselves.