Alessia Russo turns down new contract offer from Manchester United

Alessia Russo has reportedly rejected the offer a new contract from Manchester united, jeopardising her long-term future at the club.

The 23 year old’s current contract expires at the end of this month but United can trigger a 12-month extension.

According to The BBC, Russo is not thought to be in discussions with any other club at this moment in time but has previously received interest from clubs across Europe and the United States.

The England international, who has been named in the Lionesses’ Euros squad, scored 11 goals in all competitions this year and won the Reds Players’ Player of the Year award.

Her first season at the club was marred by injury but she excelled in front of the fans in the 21/22 campaign.

Earlier in the season, Marc Skinner raved about the young forward, saying “the way that she strikes the ball is very unique in women’s football, getting the power levels.”

“What Alessia has is unique abilities to hold the ball really well, to join play, and if she gets half a yard to shoot, she’s deadly.”

United are looking to bridge the gap to the top three next season and secure Champions League football after finishing fourth for the third consecutive year.

In order to do that, United will need to retain their best players such as Russo, Ella Toone and Jackie Groenen whilst also recruiting well in summer.

However, the transfer window opened on June 17th but United have yet to sign anyone.

Respected women’s football journalist Emma Sanders reported yesterday that United are working with a smaller budget than at least five other WSL clubs, which doesn’t bode well for the recruitment process.

I’m told United are working on a smaller budget than at least five WSL clubs. I know there’s been concerns over their ability to compete in the transfer market – particularly on wages in Europe. They might need to make big additions this summer to keep key players next season. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 20, 2022

The Reds also look like they may lose Ona Batlle and Jackie Groenen as both have received interest from European clubs.

Fans will find this latest development with Russo worrying but will hope that over the course of the next season, United do enough to convince her to stay.