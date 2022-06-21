Anthony Martial likely to be “marooned at Old Trafford”, sources tell journalist



A leading journalist has revealed the thoughts of Manchester United figures about the futures of Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Martial.

The trio spent all or part of last season on loan at Glasgow Rangers, Deportivo Alaves and Sevilla, respectively.

All will be expected back at Carrington for the start of the new season and there has been much speculation on social media as to which, if any of them, will be given a chance by new manager, Erik ten Hag.

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst has shed some light on the current thinking at Old Trafford, claiming to have heard opinions on all three from insiders at the club.

“Figures at the club do not regard Pellistri and Amad among Ten Hag’s prime attacking options,” Luckhurst says.

“Martial is still in the conversation only as he has to be; nobody is knocking at the door for a flaky forward whose stock has plummeted in the last two seasons (nine club goals for a No.9).

“Under Ed Woodward’s regime, United were at pains to protect Martial but he has lost that privilege.

“United are braced for the possibility of Martial being marooned at the club and Ten Hag could be railroaded into fashioning a(nother) opportunity for the Frenchman.”

The suggestion that Martial was protected by Ed Woodward is an interesting one. Woodward’s replacement, CEO Richard Arnold, is believed to be very hands-off where football matters are concerned so this has a ring of truth to it.

With the same report claiming that Marcus Rashford wants a shot as a centre forward next term, Luckhurst concludes “Club sources are more optimistic about a Rashford resurgence than Martial recovering from two chastening seasons.”

Luckhurst’s claim that United do not expect to be able to move Martial on corroborates our report last week on the same subject.

It is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to match his wages on current form, let alone pay the kind of hefty transfer fee for him that United would likely demand.