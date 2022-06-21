Cristiano Ronaldo could rethink future amid uncertainty at Manchester United



Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly uncertain regarding his future at Manchester United.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Portuguese is worried about the club’s prospects after a disappointing 2021-22 season.

United endured their worst season in the Premier League, finishing in sixth place with just 58 points.

Ronaldo ended the season scoring 18 goals – the highest of any Man Utd player, and was awarded the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

Despite the team’s struggles, Ronaldo was excellent in front of goal and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

AS claims that Ronaldo does not want to waste his final years of football without an opportunity to win titles.

“The future does not seem much more hopeful for United in view of the reinforcements that the rivals are making and the passivity with which United has started the transfer market.”

“The current scenario has Cristiano worried, who does not want to exhaust his last season in the elite, or one of the last, without options to add a title to his record.”

Ronaldo is said to have demanded high-quality signings this transfer window to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

It is one of the main factors that could decide his future at Man Utd.

The Portuguese has been linked to a move to AS Roma, but the Spanish outlet denies the claim.

United must keep hold of Ronaldo for another season, as he is instrumental to their success both on and off the pitch.