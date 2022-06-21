Daniel Bachmann: Manchester United interested in signing Watford goalkeeper as replacement for Dean Henderson



Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

According to James Robson (Goal), the Red Devils are keen on signing Bachmann as a replacement for the outgoing Dean Henderson.

Henderson is close to securing a loan move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest as per Fabrizio Romano.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Englishman had impressed many with his performances and was expected to replace De Gea in the side.

However, the Spaniard’s stellar form last season made it next to impossible for Henderson to get a look into the first team.

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, confident to get Dean Henderson loan deal done this week. Talks in progress, personal terms agreed. 🔴 #MUFC Notthingham Forest are also working to sign Moussa Niakhaté from Mainz – negotiations are advanced. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

His departure would leave United short in the goalkeeping department. Apart from David De Gea, Tom Heaton is the only senior keeper at United.

The club are hence keen on filling this void by signing Bachmann. We earlier covered Athletic’s report mentioning the club’s initial interest.

Following Watford’s relegation, the Austrian is said to be available for around £4 million.

Bachmann is expected to be an understudy to De Gea, and could establish himself as United’s goalkeeper in cup competitions.

The 27 year old stands at 6’2 and has a good presence in his box. Not the best with his feet, Bachmann is more old-schooled when it comes to his style.

His experience in the English top-flight will help him cope with the pressure at United.

For the given price, it seems like a deal Man Utd should do.