David Raum: Manchester United in talks to sign the Hoffenheim full back



Manchester United have ‘held talks’ over TSG Hoffenheim’s David Raum.

This has been confirmed by a report from the reliable Florian Plettenburg.

The Sky Sports Germany journalist earlier tweeted that Manchester United “wants him” and that “Talks about the left defender have taken place.”

While “talks are ongoing and good,” he believes that there is still “a long way to go” regarding a final agreement.

Raum is believed to be valued at “around €30-35m” with Manchester United looking a likely destination for the attacking full-back.

It seems that the main competitors for the Hoffenheim creator’s signature are Borussia Dortmund, however the report maintains that they will only enter the fray “if they sell Schulz or Guerreiro.”

The People’s Person yesterday brought you news of United’s interest in the Bundesliga star, however this new report confirms that talks are ongoing, with Erik ten Hag’s side clear favourites to get their man.

In yesterday’s article, we took a look at what Raum could bring to Old Trafford, with his attacking output among the very best in Germany’s top flight.

This is despite him having only ever playing in a second-tier before this season, with Hoffenheim huge beneficiaries of the 24-year-old’s meteoric rise of the last year.

That rise has seen him stake a claim for a starting role in the German National Team’s squad in the upcoming World Cup.

His exploits for Germany have seen him win the European U21 Championships in 2021 and being selected for the Olympic Games in Japan immediately afterwards.

During those games, Raum gave an insight into his attitude towards his rise to stardom:

“Once you’ve earned that kind of promotion, you soak it up,” he said.

“It’s not difficult to run yourself into the ground for 120 minutes.”

Manchester United fans would no doubt relish watching a player who is not only a brilliant offensive threat, but a willing worker as well.

