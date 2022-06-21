Frenkie de Jong is “more beautiful than good”, says renowned Spanish commentator



FC Barcelona have been told it would be ‘irresponsible’ to not consider Manchester United’s latest offer for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

United are reported to be preparing a second bid for the Dutchman, having had a €60 million plus variables offer rejected by the Blaugrana last week.

De Jong is widely reported to be new manager Erik ten Hag’s top transfer target as he seeks to rebuild a midfield that has seen the departures of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata this month.

Transfer guru Fabriziano Romano claims that the “new bid hasn’t been submitted yet, but Manchester United will ready soon with a fresh proposal to Barcelona.”

And renowned Spanish journalist, commentator and pundit Rubén Uría does not mince his words about the situation the Catalan club finds itself in.

“No one is saying that he is not a great player. He is,” Uría says via Sport.

“However, after the ruinous inheritance received and in this economic context, no one is essential.

“And if a good offer arrives for a player who is more beautiful than good, it would be irresponsible not to study it.”

A little harsh perhaps, but it is probably fair to say that De Jong has not quite hit the heights at Barcelona that he did at Ajax before. However, some have argued that he has not been deployed at the Camp Nou in a way that brings out the best in him.

The player himself recently noted that he performs better for his national side because their set up allows him to collect the ball from deep and do what he does best.

With Barça desperately trying to get deals for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva over the line, and needing to make sales of three times the value of purchases, it really does seem inevitable that they will have to part with the Dutchman at some point this summer.