Manchester United could turn to Teun Koopmeiners as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United could reportedly move for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

According to Fichajes (via Daily Mail), the Red Devils could turn to Koopmeiners as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong.

Erik ten Hag is said to have identified De Jong as his prime midfield target and wants to build his Man Utd side around the Dutchman.

FC Barcelona however, are not budging from their price tag of £72 million.

The Catalan giants are said to be blaming La Liga’s strict financial rules for their stern stance, report The Times.

With 17 days left until the start of the pre-season tour, United could find themselves in a situation where they must look for an alternative.

Koopmeiners could be an interesting choice.

The 24 year old is a versatile player and can operate anywhere in the midfield.

For his former club AZ Alkmaar, Koopmeiners was often used as a defensive midfielder, orchestrating the team’s buildup.

At Atalanta, the Dutchman has been deployed in a midfield two alongside Remo Freuler and has also been used as an attacking midfielder.

His versatility could be of great use to Ten Hag’s system, which is heavily reliant on movement and dynamism.

Koopmeiner’s price according to Transfermarkt is said to be around €25 million.

If United fail to strike a deal for De Jong, then his Dutch compatriot could be a smart option to go for.