Manchester United’s new away kit revealed



The new Manchester United away kit for the 2022/23 season has been leaked.

The design sees a return to a white top with red and black detail, eschewing the faded blue of last season.

The Team Viewer sponsor’s name and logo appear across the front of the shirt, with kit designer Adidas featuring just above on the right breast, opposite a shielded United crest.

Three stripes of red and black emanate from a black collar with white and red dashes, with the collar pattern repeated on the sleeve cuffs.

Manchester United often opted for a white away kit under previous sponsors Nike, however this is only Adidas’ second foray into the colour scheme.

The first foray was their first design under sponsors Chevrolet and featured a similar three stripe design out from the collar – all in red on that occasion.

The return to a classic white with restrained red and black detail stands in contrast to Adidas’ previous designs over the course of the current contract, with the manufacturer often aiming for more experimental efforts.

The faded blue and white away kit and the blue and yellow third kit were decidedly less than popular last year, while pink, gold and camera-breaking zebra stripes have all made it onto the pitch.

The new away kit will be released in mid-July, presumably in time for Manchester United’s globetrotting Tour 2022.

The tour kicks off on July 12th against fierce rivals Liverpool at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, although the kit’s first outing may have to wait until the Melbourne section of the tour.

Manchester United will play Melbourne Victory on their home turf on July 15th and while there would be no clash with the Red Devil’s regular home hit, the Melbourne cricket ground could be the venue for the pitch reveal.

We will have to wait and see.

