Marcus Rashford wants to play through the middle for Man United next season



Marcus Rashford wants to be redeployed as a centre forward next season, according to a new report.

Rashford endured a torrid 2021/22, scoring just five goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The England man ended up being regularly benched by interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

Having started his career as a centre forward, Rashford has operated on the left wing in recent seasons.

And The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst reports that the 24-year-old is hatching a plan to return to the middle.

“Sources close to Marcus Rashford have suggested he could play through the middle in pre-season as United’s preference is to sign a flexible forward (ideally Ajax’s Antony) rather than a striker,” Luckhurst says.

“Rashford has longed to play at the apex of the attack and, as he approaches 25, is still young enough to reinvent himself but Cristiano Ronaldo stands in his way and Rashford scored once as a starter last season.”

With reports mounting that Antony could be on his way to Old Trafford and with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga also competing for wing spots, replacing Edinson Cavani as Ronaldo’s backup striker could be a good move for Rashford.

Over the years, the academy graduate has had periods of fine goalscoring form followed by barren spells such as the one last year.

A lot will depend on how he fits in with new manager Erik ten Hag’s plans and whether the new coaching team can get the England man firing again.

England manager Gareth Southgate has frozen Rashford out of the Three Lions’ squad for the recent spate of Nations League matches, stating that the United man has a lot of work to do to get back into the side.

In that respect, as a centre forward Rashford would be up against even tougher opposition than on the left wing, with Spurs’ Harry Kane practically undroppable from the national side.