Thomas Frank gives important Christian Eriksen transfer update



Cristian Eriksen is currently deciding his future and pondering a move to Manchester United.

It has been widely reported that United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the midfielder, with Tottenham distancing themselves from the player.

Eriksen has impressed since his return to football, enjoying a successful loan spell at Brentford in which he played a key role in keeping the Bees in the Premier League.

Eriksen, who has been fitted with implantable cardioverter defibrillator, after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in 2021, has shown he still has the ability to operate at the top level.

Brentford are keen on retaining the services of the Dane and in a new interview, Bees’ manager Thomas Frank claims that they are very much still in with a chance of signing the Dane.

Asked by AS.com if he thinks Eriksen’s stay at Brentford was coming to an end, Frank replied:

“I don’t know, honestly. I know we still have a chance and I hope he makes the decision in the next two weeks because he is on vacation now.

“The agreement is that he calls me and tells me what he wants to do. He hasn’t decided yet.”

Erik ten Hag has worked with Eriksen since his return to football, when the 30 year old trained with Ajax before his move to Brentford.

Both United and Ten Hag have been long standing admirers of the midfielder.

With no transfer fee involved, a move for Eriksen would surely represent good business for United.

After losing Pogba, Matic, Mata and Lingard; United’s midfield is the biggest cause for concern for Ten Hag at present.

Ten Hag will be hoping that he can do enough to convince Eriksen to leave London and the Community stadium for the The Theatre of Dreams next season.