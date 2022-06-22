Antony: Ajax winger is keen on a move to Manchester United



Ajax winger Antony is said to be keen on a move to Manchester United.

The Brazilian sees a move to Old Trafford as a ‘dream transfer’ according to Dutch outlet AD.

The report states that United are preparing an offer for Antony, who is said to be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

In Ten Hag’s farewell video at Ajax, Antony stated:

“I want to wish you all the best at your new club. I also want to thank you for everything you taught me.”

“I am thankful [for] all the opportunities and learning every day. Know that I will always stand with you if you need me.”

Many United fans felt that the last sentence could hint at a possible reunion between the two at Old Trafford.

We earlier covered Goal España’s report stating a potential asking price of €60 million for Antony. It could be enough to seal the deal.

The Telegraph claims that Erik ten Hag wants competition in attacking positions for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

Antony could provide the necessary balance to United’s attack. He is a highly technical footballer, who doe snot shy away from on-on-one duels.

Extremely creative, Antony is dangerous when given time and space.

Moreover, a left-footed winger like him would bring a different dynamic to the team, allowing the right back to bomb forward and increase goalscoring opportunities.

The 22 year old scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions for Ajax last season.

The midfield remains Ten hag’s priority this summer, with United pressing to finalise a deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong.