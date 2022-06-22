Edinson Cavani close to La Liga switch with Rayo Vallecano transfer

Edinson Cavani has reportedly offered his services to Spanish Club, Rayo Vallecano.

The centre-forward is believed to be looking for a club in La Liga and sees Rayo as a perfect fit, Marca explains

Cavani, who’s scored a bag full of goals across Europe is yet to ply his trade in Spain.

If the move to Rayo was to come to fruition, it would see him link up with a couple of former United players; Radamel Falcao and Bebe.

Cavani spent two full seasons at Old Trafford, scoring seventeen goals.

His first campaign saw Cavani play a key role in getting United to the Europa League final, as well as scoring United’s only goal in open play, in the shootout defeat to Villarreal.

Additionally, Cavani scored the first goal at Old Trafford with fans back in attendance after the COVID19 pandemic; an outrageous 35-yard lob, in a 1-1 draw with Fulham. This asserted Cavani as a bit of a fan’s favourite.

An injury-blighted the second campaign saw Cavani score just two goals in all competitions.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo also seemed to hinder the Uruguayan’s second season, with Cavani seemingly unhappy at playing second fiddle to Cristiano.

Cavani is one of a raft of players who have been shown the exit door at the club this summer.

It remains to be seen who United are lining up to replace El Matador, with Ronaldo the only recognised centre forward at the club at present

If Cavani does make the move to Rayo, a return to Old Trafford would be just over a month away, with the two sides due to meet for a pre-season friendly, on July 31st.