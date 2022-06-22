Erik ten Hag faces huge problems in pursuit of Antony and Lisandro Martínez



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will likely have to pick between two Ajax players if he wants to secure a deal from his former club.

In recent days, the club have been linked with winger Antony and centre-back Lisandro Martínez.

Despite both players coming from completely different positions, it looks very unlikely that both will arrive this summer transfer window.

Reports have stated that Ten Hag has an agreement not to raid his former club but that won’t stop him from signing one or two of his favourites.

Man United also had linked to Jurrien Timber in recent weeks but any rumours have died down a bit.

The United Journal reported on Simon Mullock’s latest article regarding the transfer activity between United and the Dutch champions.

🚨 It is likely that Ten Hag will have to choose between Martinez and Antony – unless United make Ajax an offer that is just too good to refuse #mufc #mujournal [@MullockSMirror] https://t.co/pKHoWDjqKp — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 21, 2022

They said in a tweet, “It is likely that Ten Hag will have to choose between Martinez and Antony.”

“Unless United make Ajax an offer that is just too good to refuse”.

The outlet also reports that even if United can overcome the current issues, there are more obstacles that could prevent the transfers later down the line.

Ajax have also seen a lot of quality players leave this summer already meaning they will be doing everything they can to keep the remaining of their important players.

At this moment, the club are working endlessly on securing Frenkie de Jong who is seen as the primary target for this summer.

Alternative options are being worked on as well but a huge offer for the two players seems unlikely at this stage.

The Red Devils are also in competition with other Premier League teams for the Ajax duo but talks are not advanced with any other team yet.

