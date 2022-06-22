Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United will have to pay €86 million for Frenkie de Jong



FC Barcelona are not budging on their asking price for Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has been Manchester United’s number one target this summer, with Erik ten Hag keen to reunite with his former player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan club are demanding €86 million in full, and are not expected to lower their price.

Manchester United and Barcelona have been in direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong. Still no agreement on the fee, as Barça told Man Utd they won’t sell FdJ for less than €86m. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC Barcelona want full fee guaranteed, also because of La Liga rules to reinvest money. pic.twitter.com/n6WBFk5Uxy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022

This is due to La Liga’s strict financial rules which will not allow Barcelona to reinvest all the money into player purchases.

Spanish Station Radio Estado Noche claim that the two clubs are still €15 million apart on their valuation for De Jong.

🎙️@Alfremartinezz "Por el momento hay una diferencia de 15 millones entre lo que pide el Barcelona y lo que ofrece el United por De Jong" pic.twitter.com/8DNtUCPJDc — Radioestadio Noche (@RadioestadioN) June 21, 2022

United are said to have a budget in the region of £100m-£150m as per Rob Dawson (ESPN).

With Ten Hag keen on bringing in five players this window, United could find themselves in a predicament if they manage to overpay for De Jong.

The Dutchman is an exceptional midfielder, but won’t solve United’s issues by himself.

Man Utd need to look at other positions that need strengthening, i.e, defensive midfield, centre back, right wing, right back and probably left back.

Moreover, United are finding it extremely difficult to offload players.

Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe could be sold, but have not yet received concrete offers from other clubs.

United must try and wrap up a deal for De Jong quickly so they can focus their attention on bolstering other key areas.