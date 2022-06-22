Facundo Pellistri is looking to impress Erik ten Hag despite huge interest from European clubs



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is looking to impress new manager Erik ten Hag during pre-season.

For the past season and a half, the youngster was on loan at La Liga club Alaves where he contributed to the squad from the bench.

Throughout his time in Spain, he made 35 appearances while failing to score a goal in all competitions.

He will be eager to either break into the first team at Man United or move on loan to a club where he will be an important player.

The 20-year-old joined the club in 2020 for a fee of almost €10m but hasn’t appeared for the club’s first team yet except for last season’s pre-season where he scored vs. Derby County.

According to Jonathan Shrager, Pellistri is eager to play his way into Ten Hag’s plans this pre-season despite interest from other clubs.

Various top-flight Italian and Portuguese clubs have expressed an interest in loaning Pellistri for the upcoming season, but the current idea is for Facundo to partake in Manchester United’s preseason, where he’s eager to play his way into Ten Hag’s plans for his opening campaign — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) June 21, 2022

He said in a tweet “Various top-flight Italian and Portuguese clubs have expressed an interest in loaning Pellistri for the upcoming season.

“The current idea is for Facundo to partake in Manchester United’s preseason, where he’s eager to play his way into Ten Hag’s plans for his opening campaign.

While interest is huge in the Uruguayan winger, he still has a chance at breaking into United’s first team with the lack of a right-winger.

Pellistri is quick, direct and could be a lethal option as a starter or coming off the bench.

Jadon Sancho was used mainly as a left-winger last campaign with Marcus Rashford unsuccessfully slotting in at the right on occasion.

United return for pre-season on the 27 June with their first friendly coming up vs. Liverpool on 12 July.

