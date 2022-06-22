Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender uncertain of retaining captaincy



Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire‘s captaincy reign could have come to an end.

According to Samuel Luckhurst (Manchester Evening News), Erik ten Hag wants to bring in a quality competitor for the Englishman, would is not guaranteed to be a starter next season.

Maguire has had a disastrous campaign, leading United to their worst ever points tally in Premier League history – 58 points.

The Englishman has faced plenty of criticism on social media for his performances in crucial games.

Maguire was signed from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for £80 million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw him as United’s ideal captain and instantly gave him the armband.

After a steady start, Maguire soon found it difficult to cope with the pressure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

His form at United has gradually declined ever since the team adopted a higher line of defence.

Maguire is not the quickest and often lets the opposition attacker run past him too easily.

Moreover, his inability to play out from the back has cost United plenty of goals last season.

It is to be seen whether Ten Hag can improve him to suit his style of play.

United are said to be in for Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Pau Torres from Villarreal, both of which slot in perfectly at left centre back.