Jurrien Timber’s agent visits Manchester, reignites talks of United transfer

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag informed the club hierarchy of the targets he wanted as soon as he joined his new home from Ajax. Midfield was earmarked as the prime area in need of reinforcements with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong the preferred target. In terms of defensive recruits, Ten Hag favoured raiding his former club for versatile defender Jurrien Timber.

The deal was supposed to be an easy transaction with the player himself open to joining his former boss. And multiple news reports indicated the likelihood of the deal going through at some point of time during the transfer window.

However, former United boss and current Netherlands national coach put a spanner in the works. He publicly stated that Timber should focus on improving at his current club and would be dropped from the World Cup plans if he were to not establish himself as a starter.

Establishing oneself as a starter for United is easier said than done with the physicality and the pace of the Premier League vastly different from the Eredivisie. Those comments seemed to put an end to the saga with Timber worried about his national team prospects.

Jurrien Timber agent reveals he's in Manchester 'for work' in new Man United transfer twist #mufc https://t.co/PTRHhVILFZ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) June 22, 2022

However, the Dutch international’s agent Revien Kanhai has suddenly got social media talking after uploading a picture of the city of Manchester along with the caption, “Love to travel for work”, on his personal Instagram handle.

Source: Instagram

There is no certainty that the cryptic post is meant as a hint for United reigniting their interest in his client. It could also possibly mean he is there only for another of his clients, young Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, who is closing in on a move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

The likelihood of multiple deals cannot be ruled out however.

Timber would solve multiple issues

United are ready to listen to offers for three centre-backs Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. Add to it the uncertainty surrounding right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and a move for Timber makes all the more sense.

The Ajax Talent of the Year award winner can play both as a central defender as well as on the right hand side of the defence. His on-the-ball ability far exceeds Wan Bissaka’s. Plus he would be welcome addition to a beleaguered defence which conceded 57 times last season.

But with Timber reportedly no longer favouring a move to England, the 20-time league champions have moved on to other targets. The Dutchman’s club teammate Lisandro Martinez is being eyed by the Red Devils along with Arsenal, with long-term target Pau Torres of Villarreal also being considered.

Ajax are not too keen on their former manager raiding the club and have slapped hefty price tags on all of United’s targets. Right winger Antony is also keen on a move to the red half of Manchester.

With pre-season fast approaching, United fans are hoping that their club can get multiple deals over the line in time for Ten Hag to begin work.