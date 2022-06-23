Christopher Nkunku signs RB Leipzig deal, ending Man United transfer speculation

Reported Manchester United transfer target, Christopher Nkunku has signed a new deal with current club, RB Leipzig.

Nkunku has signed a two year extension, taking him to 2026, Leipzig have announced on their official Twitter account.

Christopher #Nkunku bleibt! 🔴⚪#RBLeipzig und der Bundesliga-Spieler der Saison 2021/22 einigten sich, den bis 2024 datierten Vertrag vorzeitig um zwei Jahre bis 2026 zu verlängern 🤝 Alle Informationen zur Vertragsverlängerung ⤵️ — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) June 23, 2022

It is believed he was a transfer target for multiple clubs this summer, including United.

Nkunku is one of the hottest properties in European football right now.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar campaign in Germany last season, scoring 20 league goals, helping Leipzig to a fourth place finish in the Bundesliga.

Nkunku also scored the equalizing goal in the German Cup final, which Leipzig eventually won – beating Freiburg on penalties.

Although United had reported interest in the player, a formal approach as never made.

However, it’s another name off the market, with United desperate to get numbers and quality through the door this summer.

Given the exit of Edinson Cavani and with Mason Greenwood unlikely to return, Nkunku would certainly been a welcome addition at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only recognised centre forward at the club.

Despite a raft of reported interest in players, United’s summer spending is yet to get under way.

With the club needing to improve in multiple areas of the pitch and pre-season just a month away, fans are being left frustrated at the lack of activity.

Although Erik ten Hag will be desperate to get as many of his targets in before the start of pre-season, the club seem to be stalling on deals and/or incapable of working on more than one transfer simultaneously.

With Nkunku another name linked and missed, fans will be hoping for a busy next few weeks at the club.