Dean Henderson set to sign for Nottingham Forest, subject to medical



Dean Henderson is set to Nottingham Forest.

The Athletic has confirmed that the deal will go through subject to a medical, with terms already having been agreed between all parties.

The People’s Person brought you the news of Forest initiating contact at the beginning of June and the deal is now set to be complete.

Henderson had also garnered interest from Newcastle, however the prospect of rediscovering the form that saw him break into the England National Team’s squad in similar circumstances to his time at Sheffield United appears to have been too tempting to pass up.

At one point under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Carlisle ‘keeper looked like becoming the new number one at the club, however injuries and covid-related issues re-opened the door for the David de Gea, who has since performed admirably in difficult circumstances.

His return to form has understandably prompted Henderson to look elsewhere for game-time.

He will certainly have that under Steve Cooper, for whom a replacement for the outgoing Brice Samba was a number one priority in this transfer window.

The newly promoted side are so convinced that Henderson is the right man for them, that they have forgone the opportunity to extend the loan period of James Garner, who played a key role in their promotion bid.

As Premier League clubs can only take one player from a certain club on loan at any given time, the young midfielder is not permitted to join Forest unless they were to make an unlikely attempt at a permanent transfer.

Instead, Garner will have a chance to impress Erik ten Hag on the club’s globetrotting Tour 2022 and is looking forward to the opportunity to stake a claim for a role in the Dutchman’s revolution at Old Trafford.

As for Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation, Tome Heaton may move up in the pecking order, although he may have competition in that regard.

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachman is reportedly a £4m transfer target, and could well be the first signing of the ten Hag era.