Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United pursuing transfer king Michael Edwards



It is no secret that Manchester United have struggled in the transfer market in recent years. They have paid over the odds for players, bought the wrong players, been unable to close deals for the best players, taken too long in negotiations and been unable to move players on at a decent price, or at times, at all.

Recruitment has been a shambles.

CEO Richard Arnold’s recent admission that United have “f—ing burned through cash” is still ringing in the ears of many.

But all that could be about to change as United close in on what could be the most important signing they could make: former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards.

Edwards recently left Anfield after 10 years at the club in which he oversaw one of the most successful rebuilds in recent years in the Premier League. Players such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mané, Fabinho, Allison, Luis Diaz and Andrew Robertson all came through, many at a bargain price.

This has led to both Chelsea, who are looking to replace the departing Marina Granovskaia, and United to show an interest in Edwards’ services.

“United are in the midst of revamping their recruitment set-up, work which is being led by football director John Murtough,” The Mail says.

“And multiple sources claim that Edwards is of interest to the new-look Old Trafford regime as they continue to overhaul their transfer team.

“In addition to Edwards, it is understood Brentford’s director of recruitment Lee Dykes and Middlesbrough’s head of football Kieron Scott also have admirers at Old Trafford.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms The Mail’s story.

“Waiting for Michael Edwards to make a decision on his future, Brentford’s highly rated head of recruitment Lee Dykes is one of some names under consideration at Manchester United,” the guru tweeted.

United have already released six senior players whose contracts have expired this summer, with another six reported to be up for sale. Yet not a single incoming transfer has been made.

If any club needs a man with Edwards’ pedigree, it is Manchester United. And fast.